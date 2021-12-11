See how to delete WhatsApp messages and free up space on your cell phone

Anyone who is having difficulty freeing memory on their cell phone can use a new function of the phone. Whatsapp, available for devices with Android or iOS installed. It is the option of temporary message mode, which automatically deletes conversations sent to contacts.

For this, it is necessary to change the messenger’s privacy settings and define the period that the “clean” will be done, whether every 24 hours, seven days or 90 days (three months). The tool is only available for individual conversations created after activating the feature.

How to enable temporary WhatsApp messages

See below how the new function is activated for all conversations in the app, which promises to free up more space on the cell phone and avoid the appearance of the “memory full” message: