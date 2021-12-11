See how to delete WhatsApp messages and free up space on your cell phone

New feature launched by the messenger enables automatic cleaning of individual conversations by users.

Anyone who is having difficulty freeing memory on their cell phone can use a new function of the phone. Whatsapp, available for devices with Android or iOS installed. It is the option of temporary message mode, which automatically deletes conversations sent to contacts.

For this, it is necessary to change the messenger’s privacy settings and define the period that the “clean” will be done, whether every 24 hours, seven days or 90 days (three months). The tool is only available for individual conversations created after activating the feature.

How to enable temporary WhatsApp messages

See below how the new function is activated for all conversations in the app, which promises to free up more space on the cell phone and avoid the appearance of the “memory full” message:

  1. Open WhatsApp and tap the ellipsis icon located in the upper left corner of the screen to access the settings;
  2. On the screen that opens, go to the “Account” tab and then tap on “Privacy”;
  3. Once that’s done, swipe down to the “Temporary Messages” section. Then tap the “Default Duration” option.
  4. The next step is to select the period for the messages to be deleted, between 24 hours, seven days, 90 days. When selecting the deadline, the messages will be activated and can be deleted after the period defined as default.

