see probable reinforcements and players who are leaving the club for 2022

With three Copa Libertadores da América titles, two won in 2021, Palmeiras plans the 2022 season. With a new board, Leila Pereira will take over the club on the 15th and should reinforce the team to dispute the season titles.

The goal is to look for the Club World Cup in February. Abel Ferreira’s team will face Monterrey-MEX or Al Ahly-EGI. If he wins the confrontation, he will go to the grand final and will have a chance to win the two-time world championship.

Check out the movement in the ball market!

Who can reach Palmeiras

Marcelo Lomba

Internacional’s goalkeeper will not renew his relationship with the club from Rio Grande do Sul and will remain free in the market. He is tipped to take over Weverton’s reserve spot. The conversations are at an early stage.

Giovanni Gonzalez

Peñarol’s side will leave the Uruguayan club and he still doesn’t know what to do. There are proposals from Europe, but Palmeiras is following the case and has already signaled to negotiate.

Philippe Coutinho

Should leave Barcelona in December and return to Brazil. Verdão knows that business is difficult, but will talk to the athlete’s businessmen. Proposal is not discarded at the moment.

who has already left

Felipe Melo

Volante officially said goodbye to Palmeiras this Friday. He did not have his contract renewed and will defend Fluminense.

jailson

At 40 years old, the archer also did not have a renewed bond. Has not yet confirmed destination.

who can leave

Luiz Adriano

He had few opportunities this season and entered a collision course with the Palmeira fans. It has no climate to stay.

Luan Silva

It will be returned to Vitória. He suffered a lot from injuries and failed to show his worth.

Danilo Barbosa

Borrowed from Nice, it should return to French football. The request for outright purchase is very high and does not meet the standard established by the club.

