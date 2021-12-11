see the rules for receiving installments

Unemployment insurance is intended for workers with a formal contract when dismissed without just cause. It is a temporary benefit that can be paid in three to five installments, depending on how long you work. Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for paying the benefit to workers.

The Worker’s Support Fund is the one who will fund the resources for payment, in accordance with Law No. 7,998/1990.

Who is entitled to unemployment insurance?

They will be entitled to unemployment insurance:

the formal worker, or domestic worker, who is dismissed without just cause (including indirect dismissal);

professional fishermen in the closed season;

the worker who was rescued from the condition considered similar to slave labor;

The formal employee whose contract was suspended, as a result of participation in a course or program or professional qualification program offered by the company where he worked.

To apply for the benefit, the worker must meet the conditions established to be entitled to temporary payment.

How to order?

Unemployment insurance can be requested at the Regional Superintendencies of Labor and Employment, an appointment being required by the central 158;

Through the SINE (National Employment System) indirect dismissal;

At the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor;

Posts accredited by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare;

through the Gov.br Portal;

Also downloading the Digital Workbook app (available in Android and iOS versions).

It will be necessary to follow the deadlines determined by law to apply for unemployment insurance:

The formal worker may request from the 7th day to the 120th day from the date he was dismissed.

Domestic workers may request from the 7th to the 90th day, counting from the date of dismissal.

Qualification scholarship (during the suspension of the employment contract);

The rescued worker may request up to the 90th day, counted from the date of rescue;

in the case of artisanal fisherman who may request during the closed season (up to 120 days from the beginning of the ban).

The calculation of the value of the installments that the worker will receive unemployment insurance will be made according to the average of the last three months of wages received by the employee before being dismissed, with the exception of workers who received only the amount of one minimum wage ( artisanal fishermen; rescued workers or domestic servants).

The value of the unemployment insurance installments will fall directly into the worker’s account. The information is given when he fills out the application at a financial institution, which may be Caixa Econômica Federal or another bank.