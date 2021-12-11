see weekend highlights

The Festival do Rio is back, with a program that started yesterday and runs until the 19th, with around 90 features and 20 short films screened in five cinemas: Cinépolis Lagoon (Av. Borges de Medeiros 1424, Lagoa), Estação NET Gávea (Shopping da Gávea, on Rua Marquês de São Vicente 52), NET Botafogo Station (Rua Voluntários da Pátria 88), NET Rio Station (Rua Voluntários da Pátria 35, Botafogo) and Cinema Reserva Cultural Niterói (Av. Visconde do Rio Branco 880, São Domingos). Tickets, at R$32 a full, can be purchased at the box office or on the ingresso.com website. At the Cinépolis Lagoon, there are free sessions of national films: just see the schedule and register at festivaldorio.com.br — the reservation of tickets, however, is limited. Below, see options with free tickets.

The police drama “The Suspicion” (14 years old), starring Gloria Pires and Genezio de Barros, tells the story of a renowned investigator who, at the same time that she finds herself in the crosshairs of her supervisors, discovers that she has Alzheimer’s. The feature film has a screening this Friday, the 10th, at 9:30 pm, at the Cinépolis Lagoon.

This Saturday, 11 at 7 pm, at Cinépolis Lagoon, Johnny Massaro is in “The first soldiers” (16 years old), with the story of a group of LGBTQIAP+ youth who, in the 1980s, faced an AIDS epidemic.

Massaro also appears in the program as a director, with the short film “Depois Somos” (free), about a young man who, after reading that wireless headphones can cause cancer, finds himself faced with moral dilemmas. Session at Cinépolis Laoon on Sunday 12th at 6pm.

Andrea Beltrão, on the other hand, appears in two films: “Antigone 442 BC” (12 years old), about a princess who, in Ancient Greece, faces the king’s order. and “She and I” (16 years old), about a woman who went into a coma on the day of her daughter’s birth and wakes up 20 years later. The first takes place this Saturday, 11, at Cinépolis Lagoon, at 9.30 pm. The second is shown in the same cinema, but on Sunday, 12, at 9.30 pm.

“O pai da Rita” (16 years old) has Aílton Graça in the cast. In the story, two composers from a samba school share a kitchenette and years of friendship. Together, they try to find out what happened to Rita, a dancer who was a passion for both of them. Session this Saturday, 11th, at 20:30h, at Cinépolis Lagoon.

Johnny Massaro in the movie “The first soldiers” Photo: Felipe Amarelo/Publishing

Andrea Beltrão in the film “Antígona 442 BC” Photo: Reproduction

in Botafogo

The films “O pai da Rita”, “Antígona 442 BC” and “The first soldiers” are also shown on Sunday, in Botafogo: respectively, at Estação NET Botafogo, at 4:30 pm; at NET Rio Station, at 5 pm; and at NET Rio Station, at 7:30 pm.

Bárbara Paz is also on the program as a director, with the short film “Ato” (12 years old), about the story of a meeting between a man and a woman at a decisive moment in his life. The film is shown on Sunday, 12, at 7:30 pm, at Estação NET Botafogo.

Another national film in the Rio Festival program is “Terrastranger” (16 years old), with Fernanda Torres. The story takes place in the 90s and tells the story of a Brazilian who decides to travel to Portugal after his mother’s death, taking a mysterious package. He has a session this Saturday, 11, at 7:30 pm, at Estação NET Botafogo.