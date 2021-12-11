See what changes if the government sets the interest on the payroll loan

Federal Government sets interest ceiling for payroll-deductible loans for INSS beneficiaries.

The Federal Government recommended to the National Social Security Institute (INSS), in a text published in the Official Gazette of the Union, Resolution No. 1,345, of December 6, 2021, of the National Social Security Council Plenary, that the loan interest ceiling consigned is expanded. The recommendation is that the payroll-deductible loan for social security benefits should go from the 1.80% interest limit to 2.14%. For the credit card, the interest limit should be 3.06%, compared to 3% before.

The Social Security Secretary at the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, Leonardo Rolim, stated that the National Social Security Council defined the payroll-deductible interest ceiling. However, according to him, the rate to be applied will be chosen by the financial institutions. According to Agência Brasil, the document also indicates to use as a reference, to readjust the ceiling of payroll loan operations for social security benefits, the real annualized interest in relation to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), of 16.10% . In addition, the recommendation to change the rate aims to adapt to fluctuations in the financial market.

Retirees and pensioners may commit 35% of their monthly income with payroll

The resolution also institutes a working group that will create the Permanent Financial and Social Security Citizenship Program. This will be financed with resources from financial institutions that operate with payroll-deductible loans. The objective is to discuss initiatives aimed at increasing transparency, competition and reducing the costs of payroll-deductible loans. It is important to remember that this type of credit is the most chosen among INSS retirees and pensioners, due to the lower interest rates, according to information from Agência Brasil.

Among the new changes, according to the FDR portal, from 2022 onwards, INSS retirees and pensioners will be able to commit up to 35% of their monthly income to the payroll. Of this amount, 30% will be for the loan and 5% for the credit card. The maximum term to pay off the debt will fall from the current 84 months (seven years) to 72 months (six years).

