see which players have played the most for the team in the year

the defender Gil, 34, from Corinthians, ended the year as the top athlete who most often appeared on the field at Timão. Thus, the defender surpassed his own record of performances in Brasileirão.

So, throughout the 2021 season, the player was out in just one round of competition. Prior to that, Gil had played a maximum of 36 out of 38 rounds in the national tournament. Under the command of Sylvinho, the veteran played 37 rounds, surpassing the record of 2013 and 2020.

Gil year after year in Brasileirão:

2021 – 37 games

2020 – 36 games

2019 – 29 games (arrived during competition)

2015 – 34 games

2014 – 34 games

2013 – 36 games

With that, Gil ended the season as the name of the lineup that most often entered the field, there were 55 matches out of 62 played, between Paulistão, Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Brasileirão.

Athletes who most played for Corinthians in 2021:

Cassio (goalkeeper) – 58 matches

Gil (defender) – 55 matches

Jô and Gustavo Mosquito (strikers) – 52 matches

Fagner (right back) and João Victor (defender) – 47 matches

Gabriel (steering wheel) – 45 matches

Of those mentioned above, only Mosquito is not part of Sylvinho’s starting lineup. The striker even started the year among the starting 11, but lost ground with the arrival of Róger Guedes, Willian and company. It is worth mentioning that another important name on the list is João Victor, Gil’s main partner in the team’s defense.

Finally, Gil, Cassio, Fagner and Gabriel are on contract near the end. The goalkeeper and the full-back already have the bases set and should sign the extension of the link soon. The defender will start the conversations in January, while the defensive midfielder has not been contacted by the Corinthians board so far, but the contact should take place soon.