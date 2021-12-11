See who receives the PIS/Pasep allowance of R$ 1,200 starting in January

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is the payment of up to one minimum wage for people who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in 2020, it will be paid again from January 2022. Today, the minimum wage is around R $1,100, but next year’s figure hasn’t been set yet. In August, the federal government proposed the adjustment to R$ 1,169, but with the acceleration of inflation, the value would increase from R$ 1,210.

Check out more: Abono PIS/Pasep starts in January: Who will receive R$ 1.2 thousand?

To be entitled to this allowance, you need to meet certain requirements, such as having received on average up to two minimum wages per month. The value varies according to the time worked. If the person worked all year, he receives a minimum wage.

The calendar will be published by the federal government in the first month of the year 2022. As usual, payments are made according to the month of birth of each worker, that is, if you have a birthday, for example, in October, you will receive your salary bonus In this month.

The payment of the 2020 allowance should have started to be paid from the month of July 2021, but the postponement was decided at a meeting of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) in March, after an agreement between the federal government, companies and workers. Codefat is a body formed by representatives of the government, companies and workers.

At the time, union members said that the postponement of the allowance was a condition imposed by the government to recreate the Bem — a benefit that complemented the income of workers who had their work hours and wages reduced during the pandemic. The program, which was born in 2020, was reissued weeks later, in April.

The government informed that the postponement was necessary so that the calendar was readjusted so that there were no pending issues for the next year.