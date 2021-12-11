Seeking the eighth title, Santos could top the list of greatest champions for Athletico | athletico-pr

With an eye on the final of the Copa do Brasil, goalkeeper Santos can further mark his name in the history of Athletico. With seven titles conquered in 13 years at the club, he may be at the top of the list of players who were champions most times by Hurricane, equaling former goalkeeper Flávio Pantera, who won eight titles for Rubro-Negro.

In search of this eighth cup, Santos and Athletico face Atlético-MG in the Brazil Cup decision. The first game will be on Sunday, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão. The very final will be on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

At the age of 31, Santos only played for Athletico in his career as a professional, starting in 2018. With Hurricane, he has two South American Championships (2018 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2019), a J. League /Conmebol (2019) and three Paranaense titles (2016, 2018 and 2020).

It’s a club that gave me everything and provided me with great things — Santos, Athletico’s goalkeeper

Former goalkeeper Flávio Pantera, who defended Athletico between 1995 and 2002, secured the 1995 Brazilian Championship Series B, the 2001 Brasileirão Series A, the Libertadores Selective (1999), in addition to four Paranaense titles (1998 , 2000, 2001 and 2002) and one of the Paraná Cup (1998).

– You can be sure that I will be cheering for Santos to achieve this eighth title in their career at Athletico. And that we, Athletico fans, can celebrate together this great achievement – said former goalkeeper Flávio.

Protagonist in the 2019 Brazil Cup

In search of the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil, goalkeeper Santos was one of the main names in Athletico in winning the title in 2019. Absolute holder of the Hurricane since 2018, he shone in penalty shootouts against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals, and Grêmio, in the semifinals.

The performance on that occasion led Santos to be called up by Tite for the first time for the selection, still in 2019. The goalkeeper was remembered in other lists of the coach and was the holder of the Olympic selection of Brazil in winning gold in Tokyo, in 2021.