Selic went up and changed the savings rule! Is it worth it now? – 12/10/2021

The Selic has just gone up and has changed the way savings pay their investors. Changed the rule of profitability of savings. Is the savings now worth it?

When the Selic exceeds 8.5%, savings also change its profitability rule, which starts to yield 0.5% per month plus TR. Before that, savings yielded 1/3 less than the Treasury Selic, approximately.

Let’s understand this?

Since 2012, savings have changed the rule and started to have profitability that varied depending on the Selic level.

What is the Selic rate?

Selic is the parent rate of all returns on fixed income investments.

The golden rule is: if your investment yields less than the Selic, you are probably doing a bad deal because the Selic Treasury practically yields the Selic rate (which is decided every 45 days by the Central Bank) and is considered the safest investment of Brazil.

How much did savings yield?

Before, when the Selic was below or equal to 8.5% per year, savings yielded 70% of the Selic, so that:

if the Selic is at 5%, savings yield 3.5%;

if the Selic is at 6%, savings yield 4.2%;

if the Selic is at 7.75%, savings yield 5.43%;

if the Selic is at 8.5%, savings yield 5.95%.

In other words, savings always earn 1/3 less than the Selic, when this has a rate equal to or less than 8.5% per year.

How much savings did you earn?

Now, with the Selic above 8.5% per year, the profitability of savings is locked at 0.5% per month plus TR (which is the Referential Rate, but you can ignore it because it has been zeroed for a few years) .

Translated, 0.5% a month is equivalent to 6.2% a year, so that:

if the Selic is 9.25%, as now, savings will yield 6.2% (67% of the Selic);

if the Selic is 10%, the savings will yield 6.2% (62% of the Selic);

if the Selic is 11%, savings will yield 6.2% (56% of the Selic);

if the Selic is 12.5%, savings will yield 6.2% (49% of the Selic, less than half).

When the Selic goes above 8.5% per year, savings stop following this high. And the difference only increases.

Is it safe to invest in Tesouro Direto?

Yea! Tesouro Direto is considered the safest investment in Brazil. Safer than savings!

As a bonus, Tesouro Direto yields more than savings even after deducting all taxes and fees, exactly as shown in the following video.

