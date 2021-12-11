Ser Educacional makes its second acquisition in the pet market

Veterinary Duty Hospital Ser
Ser explains that the acquisition is part of the strategy to invest in the vertical of veterinary medicine (Image: Disclosure / Hospital Veterinary Service)

THE be educational (SEER3) made its second acquisition in the pet market, shows a statement sent to the market this Friday (10).

This time, the company took, for R$ 10 million, the Plantão Veterinário Hospital and the Pet Shop Kero Kolo, both in Recife (PE).

The unit offers 24-hour service, 22 inpatient beds and an examination laboratory. In 2020, it carried out more than 16 thousand consultations and, currently, it has a team of specialists in the most diverse areas of Veterinary Medicine. The pet shop is located in the hospital space. The turnover of the two was R$ 5 million last year.

Ser explains that the acquisition is part of the strategy to invest in the vertical of veterinary medicine, as was the purchase of CDMV/DOK announced in August 2021.

“The transaction has relevant synergies due to its ease of integration with the UNINASSAU veterinary medicine course in Recife, providing internship opportunities for students and potential to generate new sources of income by offering postgraduate and extension courses in Medicine Veterinary services offered by CDMV/DOK. With this, Ser Educacional advances in its strategy of creating a network of HoVets in the 19 cities where it offers courses in Veterinary Medicine, combining organic expansion and acquisitions. Recife became the 4th city to have a Ser HoVet”, informed the company.

