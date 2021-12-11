Serasa extends Feirão Limpa Nome; discounts of up to 99% to pay off debts

Altogether, more than R$ 8 million in discounts have been granted to customers who have been denied debts, who sought to negotiate their debts. Know more.

The chance to clear your name with discounts of up to 99%, through the Clean Fair Name of Serasa. Until the next December 20th, it is possible to check the debt negotiation offers, thanks to the new extension. According to Serasa’s balance sheet, around 4.5 million Brazilians have already taken advantage of Feirão and managed to renegotiate their debts, returning to credit in the market.

People who have not yet carried out the negotiation will be able to take advantage of it until the next 20th and proceed with the negotiation. As disclosed by Serasa, the extension was due to high demand and has already reported that this is a record in negotiations, according to information from Rádio Bandeirantes.

How to renegotiate debts

To renegotiate debts, simply download the Serasa application or enter the website. The login can be done with your CPF (if you do not have a registration, it will be necessary to do so). Within the platform, debts and negotiation proposals will appear, according to the company.

The entire process is carried out within the online platform itself. For those who prefer other means, there are still alternative channels, such as WhatsApp (11 99575-2096), telephone 0800 591 1222 and postal agencies that are partners.