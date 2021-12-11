Serie B bring together multi-champions from Serie A, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil

photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Big rivals in the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Cruzeiro and Grmio will compete in Serie B in 2022

With the relegation of Grmio, Bahia, Sport and Chapecoense Serie B, the next edition of the tournament seems to gain a new level of difficulty. The four clubs will join Cruzeiro and Vasco in an edition that will have participants with 14 Serie A titles, 14 Copa do Brasil titles and six Copa Libertadores titles.

Other national champions, such as Guarani and Cricima, will also compete in the tournament. the first time we will have so many champions together in the second division. Formerly considered by many to be the most difficult edition of all times, the 2021 Series B had “only” 12 Brazilian Nationals trophies, seven of the Copa do Brasil and three of the Libertadores, lagging behind in comparison with 2022.

who are the champions

Altogether, we have 14 Brazilian titles in this Segundona. There are four conquests by Cruzeiro (1966, 2003, 2013 and 2014), four by Vasco (1974, 1989, 1997 and 2000), two by Bahia (1959 and 1988), two by Grmio (1981 and 1996), one by Sport ( 1987) and one by Guarani (1978).

We will also have 14 trophies from the Copa do Brasil, six from Cruzeiro (1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018), five from Grmio (1989, 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2016), one from Cricima (1991), one from Sport (2008) and one from Vasco (2011).

The six achievements of Libertadores come from Grmio, winner of the 1983, 1995 and 2017 editions, Cruzeiro, champion in 1976 and 1997, and Vasco, who raised the trophy in 1998. We will also have a world champion (Grmio, winner in 1983) and a winning team of the Copa Sudamericana (Chapecoense, champion in 2016) in the dispute.