Servants of Rio das Ostras are surprised with readjustment in the value of the health plan authorized by the mayor | oysters River

RIO DAS OSTRAS – The municipal civil servants of Rio das Ostras received a Greek gift for Christmas this year. Mayor Marcelino Borba (PV) authorized the adjustment in the value of the employees’ health plan, which is provided by UNIMED, without consulting them. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the municipality last Tuesday (7).

The National Agency for Complementary Health (ANS) determines that the values ​​undergo an annual adjustment based on the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), from IBGE. However, there is a possibility of negotiation. A fact that was not even studied by the Rio-Ostrense executive, since, according to the text, 100% of the adjustment will be passed on to temporary or permanent civil servants. Marcelino simply accepted the readjustment request, according to the Union of Municipal Servants of Rio das Ostras (SINDSERV-RO).

In 2018, before the supplementary election that elected Borba, the health plan was fully funded by the City Hall, as determined by Law No. 2,212, of the same year, and cost BRL 275.33 on the basis. Currently, the value exceeds R$ 400. Since he took over as city hall, all readjustments determined by UNIMED and full values ​​of bank slips are accepted by the mayor and come straight out of the server’s pocket, who, at that time, was taken by surprise when they were summoned to withdraw the bill and pay it.

According to the General Coordinator of the SINDSERV-RO Union, Alekisandro Portela, “the accumulated increase in the Health Plan from 2018 to 2020 was 43.29%. With this adjustment of 10.25% in 2021, it adds up to an exact 53.54%”.

In other words, Mayor Marcelino has been ignoring the municipal law, which determines the full reimbursement of the health plan by the city hall, for about three years. “Mayor Marcelino does not deal with civil servants. Readjusts and stays for that,” says Alekisandro. The servers will have this new value debited in the next salary.