‘Sex and the City’ had oral sex with Sonia Braga; remember the 5 best spicy scenes from the series – 12/10/2021 – Streaming

Betting on nostalgia and sequels or remakes of productions that were successful in the past is the formula that has been repeated to exhaustion lately by studios and streaming platforms. If series like “Friends” and “Soprano Family” were reborn, now it’s “Sex and the City”. The series, which exploded in the late 1990s, gains the sequel “And Just Like That”, which premiered this Thursday, the 9th, on HBO Max.

The streaming platform has been betting heavily on bringing back old productions. These are the cases of the new version of “Gossip Girl” and the special of “Harry Potter”, which premieres January 1, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film.

The ten-episode sequel based on “Sex and the City” features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who formed the quartet in the original series alongside Kim Cattrall. The new production portrays the life of friends now at age 50, still in New York City.

The original series, which has six seasons and two more movies, was created by Darren Star from the book of the same name written by Candace Bushnell — and, as the title itself says, has sex as its central aspect. The plot follows the life of Carrie Bradshaw, a columnist who writes about the subject and narrates her and her friends’ romantic and sexual relationships.

Although “Sex and the City” is currently receiving criticism, the sex scenes have been a wake-up call for many women. Whether good or not — and, by the way, sometimes they are disastrous — these scenes had as their object the woman’s pleasure, often seen as secondary in film and television.

With the debut of the new series and the atmosphere of nostalgia in the air, recall the five best sex scenes from “Sex and the City” —one of them involving oral sex with Brazilian Sonia Braga. Original production is also available from HBO Max.

?

The Domino Effect

Miranda and Dr. Robert Leeds are surprised by Steve Brady, Miranda’s ex-boyfriend, while having sex. With the fright, Brady ends up hurting his nose, an accident that forced Dr. Robert to examine him — even though he was still naked.

USA, 2003. Directed by: David Frankel. 16 years. Season Six, Episode 11. On HBO Max

Where There’s Smoke

After having sex with her boyfriend in the garage of a fire department, Samantha continues to sensualize by dressing in officers’ clothes that she found lying on the floor. When the alarm goes off, however, she is forced to take off her fireman’s uniform and ends up abandoned in her panties.

USA, 2000. Directed by: Michael Patrick King. 16 years old Season three, episode one. On HBO Max

What Goes Around Comes Around

During a trip to the Hamptons, New York state’s affluent coastline, Charlotte sees a sweaty, shirtless gardener and falls for him. In a moment when she manages to be alone with the heartthrob, she kisses the boy and ends up being caught. The episode became a recurring fantasy for Charlotte on the series.

USA, 2000. Directed by: Allen Coulter. Age 16 Season Three, Episode 17. On HBO Max

What’s Sex Got to Do With It?

Here is a hint of Brazil. Sonia Braga lives Maria, a Brazilian artist who gets involved with Samantha. In this episode they do one of the hottest scenes of the couple. After a conversation in bed in which Samantha hears that she wasn’t doing well, Maria blurts out, “I want you to look at my cunt'” (I want you to look at my cunt). So the character performs oral sex for the first time on a woman.

USA, 2001. Directed by: Allen Coulter. 16 years old Season four, episode four. On HBO Max

The Agony and the ‘Ex’-tacy

Long before “Fleabag”, a series in which the protagonist becomes involved with a priest, in this episode Samantha has sexual fantasies with the priest of the local church. Even if the fact is not consummated, there is no lack of scenes of the character imagining the sanctity while masturbating.

USA, 2001. Directed by: Allen Coulter. 16 years old Season four, episode one. On HBO Max