Shares in NY and Nubank BDRs on B3 have a strong second day and rise about 10%

After shooting up on the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Nubank (NU) and BDRs (NUBR33) of the company listed on B3 continue in a day of strong high this Friday (10).

At around 2:25 pm (Eastern time), shares listed on the NYSE rose 11.9%, trading at US$ 11.59. Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) were up around 10% on B3, trading at around R$ 11.06. However, the day is also one of volatility: at the minimum of the day, the papers were traded at around R$10 on B3.

BDRs are receipts for foreign shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. In the case of Nubank, each BDR represents 1/6 of a digital bank share on the NYSE.

Yesterday, NUBR33 assets closed with a surge of 20.10%, at R$ 10.04, after rising 22% at the maximum of the day (at R$ 10.20). The shares ended the trading session with gains of 14.77%, at US$ 10.33, on the NYSE.

The digital bank priced its Class A shares at $9 each on the NYSE in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, contemplating the sale of 289 million shares.

The company rang the NYSE bell on Thursday (10) and the B3 bell this Friday.

According to a document sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the bank plans to use the funds for working capital, operating and capital expenses, as well as for acquisitions.

Nubank was founded in Brazil in May 2013 by Colombian David Vélez, American Edward Wible and Brazilian Cristina Junqueira.

The company emerged as a fintech and received eight rounds of investment and two more extensions, with the participation of investment funds and venture capital companies, having among its investors the Berkshire Hathaway, of billionaire Warren Buffett.

The brand’s first credit card was launched in 2014 in the color purple, symbol of Nubank, and, as of 2018, the company began making the digital account available to customers.

The company currently has more than 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with offices in Germany and the United States.

