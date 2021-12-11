Sheron Menezzes publishes provocative photo on the beach: ‘Que Bonbon’ – Famous

Sheron Menezzes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday (12/10), the actress



Sheron Menezes



shared a ‘para la’ photo of daring on social media. The famous one exhibited a click that shows only the butt and part of the waist while posing on a beach.

In a turquoise curtain bikini, with part of her butt covered in sand, she posed on the beach, exalting the moment. “Sun, sea and sand…”, he wrote.

The clique won praise from Sheron’s famous and anonymous followers, who won the heart’s emoji of



Caio Blat



and declaration of “beauty” of



Alexandra Martins



, woman of



Antonio Fagundes.



The most animated were the anonymous ones.

“What a bonbon,” joked one of the actress’s fans. “My heart beat even wrong,” assumed another. ” milanesa”, wrote one netizen.

This year, the actress was proposed by her partner, the businessman



Saulo Bernard



. The two were enjoying a trip to Maranho when she was surprised by the request.

“After 10 years, a beautiful son and many stories, at sunrise, on the white sands of the Lenis Maranhenses dunes, you knelt down and surprised me… I was taken by an immense joy, the same one I always had by your side, only that potentialized!”, she said.