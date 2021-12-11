Short ribs, tenderloin, pork shank: turkey becomes more expensive and inflation changes Christmas dinner

RIO – In the year of double-digit inflation, pork and chicken should become the protagonists of the Christmas menu. With the drop in the price of pork shanks, of 1.27% in 12 months, the product gained even more space on the supermarket shelves and started to occupy a prominent place on the menus of restaurants that offer ready-to-eat supper. To make the party fit into the budget, they can outsmart traditional dishes of the date, such as turkey and cod.

Aware of price behavior, some supermarkets revised their commercial strategy. At the Supermarket, the network’s Marketing Manager, Patricia Bahia, says that combos with poultry are already offered and in the coming weeks promotional combos with pork will be sold:

— In 2021, we bought a larger quantity of pork, as it is cheaper than other cuts of meat. We also buy a larger quantity of Christmas birds, as we will have more New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations with the advance of vaccination.

The supermarket chain Condor Super Center, operating in Paraná and Santa Catarina, bought 16% more pork this year and is offering pork promotions. For New Year special combos will also be sold.

In Petrópolis, a chain is holding a pork festival for the next few days, with cuts that include ribs, belly bacon, tenderloin and boneless ham.

smaller portions

The movement is not for nothing. The loin rose 4.36% in 12 months, according to data from the Consumer Price Index – Internal Availability (IPC-DI) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation. It was much less than other products, including chicken, which was 24.28% more expensive in the period.





Even so, the climb was less than that of the chester, which rose 33% in one year, according to a survey by the University of Taubaté.

In the third quarter, there was a record in the slaughter of pigs in the country, reaching 13.72 million pigs, according to IBGE data, an increase of 4.5% compared to the period from April to June.

— This Christmas we’ll still feel the reflex of food inflation that we’ve seen since last year, being impacted by costs arising from climate and exchange problems, especially in birds — evaluates Matheus Peçanha, economist at Ibre/FGV.

For those who don’t give up on tradition or have waited all year to eat their favorite delicacy, the way is to moderate their appetite and reduce the portions. According to Bruno Machado, a researcher at Kantar, a consultancy specializing in retail, this year’s Christmas recipe should be based on pork, fish or smaller dishes:

Regina Lopes, from Bistro da Re, has a party buffet and has already received Christmas orders, which will include more pork. She prepares pork rolls, one of her specialties Photo: Divulgação / Agência O Globo

— The supper won’t be so elaborate either, it’s simpler. And pork, such as sausage, and fish will gain space.

At the SuperPrix, the director of the Viviane Areal chain, says she is betting on a greater variety to serve those seeking traditional poultry and products in smaller portions or different cuts:

— In the pork mix we keep the best cuts, but we will have larger proportions of smaller ready-to-eat portions and cheaper cuts.

business opportunity

The merchant Leidiane Mesquita, 31, used to buy the complete supper, with turkey, tender, roast beef and side dishes. This year, however, he decided that the best thing for the budget was to try new flavors. He decided to order loin and chicken Peking (sweet and sour) by chef Renata Monteiro, from Lamen Hood restaurant.

“I looked at the places where I ordered supper earlier and it’s all very expensive.” I asked Renata, whose client I am, if she could cook these dishes and, to my surprise, she said she would sell these meats for Christmas,” Leidiane said.

The chef realized the business opportunity in view of the increase in the prices of traditional Christmas meats and now has expectations of higher sales this year:

— In previous years, I only made it to order, but when I saw a supper with tender and skirt for R$ 2,700 for four people, I saw an opportunity.

Another adaptation was to change the thigh for the whole chicken because it’s more affordable and because of its appearance:

— Looks nice on the table, reminiscent of chester or turkey. The portion of loin, with 500 grams, will cost around R$ 70 and chicken Peking, with 3.5 kilos, R$ 120.

Owner of Bistrô da Rê, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, Regina Lopes says she changed the menu so as not to lose customers:

— Beef is very expensive, so I started to prepare dishes using pork, such as pork rolls.

Dutch chef Mark Kwaks, 56, from the Ziti&Co restaurant, located in the Downtown area of ​​the West Zone, says that, after 20 years in the country, he has only now seen an increase in demand for pork:

— Apart from the pork ribs, there are other good cuts that are found in the supermarket, such as pork tenderloin, pork loin, pork belly.

Also in the substitutions line, the Norwegian cod seems to have won a Tupiniquim rival, the pirarucu. Some supermarkets reinforced their purchases, with an eye on those looking to make substitutions on the menu. The owner of Peixaria Divina Providência, Manuela Ornelas, started giving tips on the internet on how to prepare fish native to the Amazon, which costs R$60 a kilo. Cod is priced at R$ 140 a kilo.