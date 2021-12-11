Silver Ball: check out the Brasileirão 2021 selection

This Friday (10), the 52nd edition of the ESPN Bola de Prata award was held and awarded the best players in each position of the 2021 Brazilian. He was top scorer, best striker and player.

The championship selection had the most players from Atlético MG. Galo Mineiro was the best team in the championship and, in all, 7 athletic players were present in the selection. Zaracho, also from Galo, was chosen as the revelation. The most beautiful goal went to Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, who, in turn, did not have any player in the top 11.

“Being Brazilian champion, top scorer, Silver Ball and Golden Ball has been very gratifying. It’s knowing how to enjoy with your feet on the ground and trying to improve every day. Thank you to everyone who voted for me”, said Hulk, voted best player in the league.

Brazilian Silver Ball Selection 2021