Simone and her husband talk about a supposed crisis in their sex life: ‘All the time’ – Behavior

Kak Diniz and Simone (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer



Simone



, from the duo with



simaria



, is always tuned in to events on the web and, with this, guarantees interaction with her followers ‘beyond’ intimately. The singer’s husband,



Kak Diniz



, also loves chatting with internet users.

Answering some curiosities about the couple’s intimate life, Diniz published a video in which he appears lying on the bed beside his wife, the businessman spoke of the rumors of crisis in the marriage and revealed the best time to have sex with the singer.

“We are living in a moment of absolute crisis. A crisis of happiness,” said Kak. “This is a very good story,” completed Simone, laughing.

He even replied with the best time to have sex with his beloved: “whenever you feel good, regardless of whether it’s in the morning, in the afternoon, at dawn. There’s no better time, the time you choose. Here at home all the time “, finished.

Last Wednesday (08/12), Kaka Diniz shared a cute click in which he appears hooked up with his family. In the record published in the



Instagram



, the businessman poses smiling with Simone and the couple’s two children,



Henry



, aged seven, and Zaya, aged 10 months. “My all in one photo,” he wrote in the caption.