Simone opened the game about the end of the duo with Simaria

Singer Simone, duo and sister of Simaria, opened the game about a controversy surrounding the end of the duo. However, it was all rumors.

“Guys, the thing is: it was an advertising campaign for a brand and the idea of ​​this campaign is that the third colleague would exist because we were ambassadors. Then the third friend would be this beer”, she explained, denying it.

She also denied any involvement by Juliette with the pair. “And a lot of people started commenting that it was Juliette. But now, at the time of this career, putting a third one doesn’t happen”, shot.

Furthermore, Simone has denied that she will release a solo gospel album. “I always had a desire in my heart to record. I recorded a praise, I received another invitation to record a praise. At the right time, not something right, do something back. I really want to be able to use this voice because it was God who gave me the voice”.

Simone and Simaria give sex advice on YouTube video

On their YouTube channel, Simone and Simaria appeared to respond to some messages sent by fans. Many of the comments involved criticism, so Simone called the list “questions from haters”. A loving advice was asked to the singers by an internet user, as Simaria’s sister recently commented that the sexual frequency with her husband is great.

“This couple did more in a month than my husband did in five years”, comments the follower. “Off him?”, question. The message was sent because Kaká Diniz, the singer’s husband, always jokes that he and the singer have sex regularly. Simaria questions: “But how do these people know? They’re not here with you”. Simone laughs: “Kaka increases things”, she explains, talking about the content that her husband delivers on the internet. She then advises the internet user: “If in five years there hasn’t even been a bimbada… Leave this man”.

Simone and Simaria are confirmed at Gusttavo Lima’s “Buteco em Alto Mar”

Gusttavo Lima is back on stage with a lot of news! Have you ever heard that the sky is the limit? It may even be, but the singer shows that the sea is not. As seen, the dates for the “Buteco em Alto Mar” concerts have already been revealed and the concert will take place from April 7th to 11th, 2022. But, what about the attractions? This Monday we received confirmation from one of them, Gusttavo will have the presence of our colleagues Simone and Simaria!

“New in the Colleagues area! Between the 7th and 11th of April, 2022, the most beloved colleagues in BRAZIL will be at sea, on the @buteco do @gusttavolima cruise, it will be A MUST!”, wrote the duo, in the caption, showing incredible enthusiasm.

The sertanejas even provided the link for reservations to be made, access is given by clicking here.

