Simone’s husband reveals the best time to have sex

Kaka Diniz, husband of Simone, he replied alongside his wife, some questions from fans on the Instagram, about his relationship with the country singer. at the time, he commented on the rumors of crisis in the marriage with Simaria’s sister and even delivered details of his intimate life with the artist, revealing, for example, what is the best time to have sex. Check out all the answers!

crisis in marriage

Commenting on the alleged crisis in Simone’s marriage, the businessman joked with the situation and declared that the only crisis they are experiencing at the moment is one of happiness. “We are living in a moment of absolute crisis. A crisis of happiness”, said Kaka Diniz. “This story is very good”, completed the singer, laughing.

Amidst the questions, Simone’s husband also highlighted the importance of dialogue for the marriage to continue working. The businessman commented that he and his wife have each other’s cell phone password, but neither of them use the devices. “We know both. I don’t touch her cell phone and she doesn’t touch mine. We sleep and leave the cell phone together, if she wants to take mine, take it”, said Kaka.

couple’s sex life

About the couple’s sex life, Kaka Diniz answered the best time to have sex. “It’s the time to feel good, regardless of whether it’s in the morning, in the afternoon, at dawn. There’s no better time, it’s the time you choose. Here at home it’s all the time”, said the businessman.

In sequence, a netizen asked if Kaká doesn’t get upset when he wants to “date”, but Simone isn’t in the mood. “You can’t do anything your partner doesn’t agree with. It’s not that you want to do it and she has to. There has to be mutual agreement”, he explained.

Check out other questions answered by the couple:

