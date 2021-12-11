Site Vacine Already has an error and is unavailable this Friday (10) – Metro

The platform Vacine Já, from the City of Fortaleza, is off air this Friday (10). The site provides information about vaccination against Covid-19, in addition to allowing the issuance of the vaccine passport in capital.

When accessing the email address, a message appears indicating the error 502 Bad Gateway, which is a code that indicates a problem accessing a website linked to a server failure. The message appears when there is a failure in communication between two or more servers that relay data to each other to load the page, according to information from the TechAll.

Subtitle:

When accessing the platform home, the user is faced with a message indicating error “502 Bad Gateway” Photograph:

reproduction

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) informed, through the press office, that the cause of the fall was a server crash internal, which caused the unavailability of Vacine Já and also other services, such as scheduling lists.

The folder clarified that the connection has already been re-established internally, but the system still fails externally, causing the instability of services for some users. According to the press office, SMS is working to return to normal operation.

Due to the error on the server, the lists with the names of those scheduled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this Friday were made available on the website of the Municipality of Fortaleza.

hacker invasion

Subtitle:

“Breaker agent” works by encrypting operating system data so that users no longer have access Photograph:

reproduction

In addition to Vacine Já, the virtual pages of Ministry of Health and Connect SUS, which issues the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, are also unavailable since Thursday night (9). However, the application SUS Connect was not affected.

National sites suffered a cyber attack. At the MS address, the hackers wrote that the page had “ransomware” and that “50TB of data was copied and excluded”, according to information on the G1 portal.

Ransomware is a type of malware (virus) that appropriates the material contained on the victim’s machine and charges a sum of money to redeem the content, usually using bitcoin virtual currency, to make tracking the criminal more difficult.

In this way, this type of “rogue agent” works by encrypting operating system data so that users no longer have access.

O Lapsus$ Group assumed authorship of the situation and informed: “Contact us if you want the data back”. The Ministry of Health has not issued an official position on the case.