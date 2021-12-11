Solana (SOL), XRP and Polkadot (DOT) drop more than 5%; Bitcoin drops to $48k

The cryptocurrency market reaches the last day of the week in the red, with only six of the 100 biggest assets in the sector with gains this Friday (10).

Bitcoin (BTC) takes the lead in the downward movement by losing 2.1% of its price in the last 24 hours and is now trading around US$48,200, below the important level of US$50,000 with the which he fought for most of the week. The Bitcoin Portal Index indicates that in Brazilian brokers, the BTC is found for R$273,000.

Although the daily decline in bitcoin is moderate, the losses that the asset accumulates in the week already reach 15%, a percentage that rises to 27% in the last 30 days, according to CoinMarketCap.

At this pace, bitcoin signals it may need more time to recover from last weekend’s strong correction before testing a further price rise. Greater global market stability could also help bitcoin to improve its price, as amid tensions, investors tend to shy away from riskier assets.

the fall of altcoins

The BTC may be influencing the negative performance of altcoins, but this Friday these assets trace their own declines and register a worse performance than the market-leading cryptocurrency.

The Ethereum (ETH) once again threatens to drop below $3,000 as it depreciates another 5.2% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $4,096, but at dawn it hit a low of $4,026, its worst price since Monday.

With even worse falls than the Ethereum are Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and XRP — three assets that depreciate 5% on the day.

Although the general correction of the market influences prices, internal problems in Solana’s network also weigh in its favor. On Thursday (9), Solana’s blockchain suffered severe congestion and its network, which was supposed to process more than 2,000 transactions per second, barely managed to surpass 500.

Even serious, what was seen yesterday is reminiscent of the September episode when Solana’s ecosystem was down 17 hours after being inundated by bot transactions.

With the reliability of Solana’s network once again in doubt, the asset’s price drops to $177 and returns to the same floor reached during Saturday’s correction.

With smaller declines but worth mentioning are Binance Coin (BNB), which retreats 2.7% to US$ 576, and Cardano (ADA), whose devaluation rises to 4.5% and takes its quotation to US$ 1.30 .