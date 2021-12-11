Sony acquires Valkyrie Entertainment, studio that helped develop God of War and Halo Infinite

Valkyrie specializes in helping other studios develop games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced this Friday (10) that it has signed an agreement to acquisition of developer Valkyrie Entertainement. Valkyrie is responsible for help in development from several titles, including AAA games like God of War and Halo Infinite.

The announcement was made via Twitter by Hermen Hulst, head of Playstation Studios. Hulst claims that the acquisition of Valkyrie Entertainment will be the key part in the development process of several Playstation Studios franchises. The acquisition price, so far, has not been revealed.

The studio, despite not being recognized by the general public, has worked on more than 100 titles. Some of the biggest projects the developer has participated in include:

Valorant

Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Infinite Halo

Forza Motorsport 7

League of Legends

State of Decay 2

shadow of war

GoW 2018 and Ragnarok

Ark Extinction

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2



Welcome to Playstation Studios

In an official statement Hulst commented that the studio is highly recognized for the quality of its work. “Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by all teams at Playstation Studios as we continue to deliver extraordinary experiences,” commented Hulst.

As we can see from the words of the head of Playstation Studios, the new developer should not develop a new game, but help in the projects of other developers.

Valkyrie Entertainment became the 17th studio to join Playstation Studios, which includes names like Insomniac, Naughty Dog, Blue Point Games and others. Founded in 2002, the company has vast experience in games of all genres and is a great acquisition by Sony, which now has a new team to ensure the development of their games.

As usual, Sony has been announcing its new acquisitions without much media fanfare. As with the Housemarque and Bluepoint Games, both acquired in 2021.

