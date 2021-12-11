South Korea gives green light to self-sustaining floating city prototype

The South Korean city of Busan has given the green light to planning an ambitious ocean settlement, with work on the first neighborhood scheduled to begin next year.

Comprised of a series of interconnected platforms, the proposed “floating city” could eventually accommodate 10,000 people, according to the designers, offering coastal areas a drastic solution to the threat posed by rising sea levels.

The Oceanix project, a collaboration between designers, architects and engineers, unveiled plans for a “floodproof” city by 2019 — since then, organizers have been looking for a place to build the prototypes.

Last month, the group signed an agreement with the city of Busan and UN-Habitat, the urban development agency of United Nations Organization, to host the first of its floating neighborhoods on the coast of South Korea.

Prefabricated and then towed in the proper position, the proposed platforms will rise and fall according to the sea.

Each of the neighborhoods, with a size of five acres (just over 20,000 square meters) was designed to house 300 people in buildings up to seven floors.

Finally, these communities can be organized into large networks, connected via footbridges and cycle paths.

According to the Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG), which manages the design, neighborhoods could cluster around a central bay to form villas of up to 1650 people.

These villages could, in theory, join together to form a metropolis of 10,000 people – dubbed the Oceanix City – complete with shared workspaces, restaurants, urban farms and entertainment areas.

The south coast of South Korea, where Busan is located, is considered to be especially vulnerable to the impact of rising sea levels.

According to local reports, last year, Korean Greenpeace warned that the famous Haeundae beach could disappear by 2030.

And the impact is already being felt – a study published in the scientific journal Sustainability found that by 2020 the city would have suffered more flood damage than any other location in South Korea in the past 10 years.

closed loop systems

The proposed settlement was envisioned as “self-sustaining”, with residents able to produce their own food and energy in a “closed loop of zero waste”.

The design of the neighborhoods will have shared farms, facilities for the production of food using the aquaponics technique and gardens for composting. At the same time, seafood farms may be located around them.

Meanwhile, uninhabited platforms could have turbines and solar panels installed, or be used to grow bamboo to build new buildings.

The urban plan proposed by BIG also takes into account the production of fresh water, with water treatment and rain collection facilities.

The architects also envision fleets of electric vehicles – from water taxis and solar-powered ferries – connecting neighborhoods with other parts of the city and also with the mainland.

Oceanix co-founder Itai Madamombe said in an email that the first prototype neighborhood in Busan will be completed in 2025, and with people living in it.

She added that the project is currently under discussion with 10 other governments to deploy the technology developed in Busan.

In a statement, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon welcomed the agreement, saying: “With the complex changes facing coastal cities, we need a new vision where people, nature and technology can coexist.” .

UN-Habitat director Maimunah Mohd Sharif described Busan as the “ideal” location for the prototype.

“Sustainable floating cities are part of the arsenal of climate adaptation strategies available to us,” he said in a press release. “Instead of fighting the Water, let us learn to live in harmony with it”.