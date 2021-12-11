SP government calls STF to demand vaccine passport from travelers arriving in Brazil through the state | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo entered this Friday (10) with a request to the Supreme Court (STF) for the vaccination passport to be required of foreign travelers entering Brazil from the state.

According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), the State Attorney General (PGE) requested the inclusion of São Paulo’s request in the Sustainability Network’s action, which is already underway in the court on the subject, after the omicron variant of the coronavirus was announced by the Municipal Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.

On Wednesday (8), the government of São Paulo sent an official letter to the Ministry of Health about the mandatory nature of the document, following the guidance of experts from the Scientific Committee of Covid-19 in the state.

According to João Doria, if the requirement is not implemented by the federal government at airports and ports by the 15th of this month, it will be applied by the state administration in São Paulo.

Doria did not clarify, however, how the measure could be put into effect, since airports are under federal jurisdiction.

“If by December 15th the federal government does not adopt the passport, São Paulo will adopt it, yes, and will demand yes at its international airports. This is our right, despite being physically owned by the federal government and the administration of Infraero, but the territory of the state of São Paulo is the responsibility of the government of the state of São Paulo and the same applies to the ports. This procedure will be adopted by our Health Department and by our State Immunization Program,” said the governor at a press conference on Wednesday (8).

São Paulo is the main destination for domestic and international flights in Brazil, with the three busiest airports in the country: Cumbica, Viracopos and Congonhas.

The state receives one third of domestic flights and two thirds of all international flights in Brazil. It also has the largest port in Latin America, in Santos.

However, the entry of foreigners is the responsibility of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Federal Police and the Federal Revenue — agencies linked to the federal government — as well as the implementation of hygiene, sanitation and behavior protocols at the Airport International of Guarulhos.

Only spaces such as check-in and airport parking, for example, can be operated by the Military Police, the Civil Police and the Metropolitan Civil Guard.

“People who are vaccinated, with full coverage, they are not free from being infected and eventually transmitting the virus, but they are much less likely to be infected and to have a viral load that allows them to transmit the virus to others people at the destination of their trips. So, it is in this sense that we place the importance of this measure”, defended Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Committee.

The request had already been made by other municipal managers in the capital of São Paulo and Guarulhos, and follows the recommendation of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but has been criticized and denied by the federal government.

“We need access control measures for travelers who end up entering here with the requirement of proof of complete vaccination, also known as a vaccine passport, as well as the need, at source, to carry out the tests. Tests that are carried out 48 hours before of boarding with the PCR, 24 hours before boarding with the carrying out of the antigen test”, defended the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

“Only in this way will we be able to properly control our borders, preventing the entry, especially, of new variants,” he added.

In a statement, the government of São Paulo said that it determined on Wednesday that the Health Department “to analyze ways to improve the inspection of sanitary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in particular the omicron variant” and that it is awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court Federal (STF) on the vaccine passport.

According to the text, the actions are supported by its “constitutional attribution to ensure the health of the population and the decision of the Supreme Court that gives autonomy to states and municipalities to determine measures to combat the pandemic”.

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, also informed in a note that the responsibility for issuing the sanitary protocols lies with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and that it follows “all the agency’s recommendations regulation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as in the prevention of the transmission of any infectious and contagious diseases between employees and passengers”.

ConnectSUS is the app responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, required to access public places. So far, proof is required in 19 capitals in Brazil.

The tool went down in the early hours of this Friday (10). This week, the government published an ordinance that imposes a five-day quarantine on those who are not vaccinated and wish to enter Brazil by air.

The ordinance would come into effect this Saturday (11), but was suspended because of what happened.