SP government requests the STF to demand a vaccination passport from travelers arriving in the state

Governor guaranteed that São Paulo will adopt the requirement if the federal government does not adopt

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT Guarulhos Airport is the busiest in Brazil



The state government of São Paulo, led by João Doria (PSDB), filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Justice this Friday, 10, so that the vaccination passport is required for travelers arriving in Brazil through the state. The State Attorney General (PGE) requested inclusion in the action of the Sustainability Network party, which is already in court and deals with the issue. On Wednesday, 8, Doria had already stated during a press conference that São Paulo would adopt the requirement if the federal government did not take action, without giving details of how it would do it, since airports are federal government jurisdiction. “To protect lives, yes, we will do this at airports, even though we are a federal administration, and the same in relation to the port of Santos. So it will be, if necessary. If the federal government does not do it, on the 16th, the day after the deadline, we will be adopting the vaccination passport”, declared the governor.

THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that the mandatory vaccination or quarantine passport requirement be adopted across the country to prevent the arrival of tourists from abroad contaminated with Covid-19. An ordinance in force requires travelers to Brazil only to have a negative or undetectable RT-PCR test and a Traveler’s Health Declaration, through which the person arriving in the country expresses agreement with the sanitary measures that must be complied with during the period in which you are in Brazil. Larger requirements, which would call for a five-day quarantine and a vaccination passport, were postponed due to a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s data system.