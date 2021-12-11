Spanish League ratifies billionaire agreement with CVC fund | spanish football

After an extraordinary meeting held this Friday, LaLiga ratified the agreement with the CVC Capital Partners economic fund, to start the “Impulse Project”. The initiative was supported by 37 of the 42 clubs that make up the Spanish professional football league. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Ibiza and another club that abstained voted against.

Approval of the agreement with the investment fund had happened in august, but only now the process has been ratified by the majority of the members of the Spanish league. The “Impulse Project” initially provided for the injection of about 2.7 billion euros in the competition in exchange for 11% of the deal, but LaLiga said on Friday that the value will be 1.99 billion euros in exchange for the assignment of 9% of the transmission rights over the next 50 years.

The first application in the clubs that signed the deal will be 400 million euros in a few weeks.. According to the Spanish league, the project aims to incorporate a commercial partner with long experience in the country’s market and in sports to help clubs develop globally.

The wording ratified this Friday ensures that there will be no impact on non-participating clubs. But the signatories will have to allocate at least 70% of the money invested in infrastructure, brand development, communication strategy and innovation plans, another 15% in hiring players and 15% in debt.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are considering going to court against the agreement between LaLiga and the investment fund CVC. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) it was also another institution to take a stand against the partnership.

