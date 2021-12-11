Special promotion: Get Windows 10 Pro licenses for R$72 and Office 2021 Pro for R$228 (+ free upgrade to Windows 11!)

We’re approaching the end of the year, but you still have the opportunity to purchase a Windows 10 Pro license at a super discount and take the opportunity to get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

This is possible because the cdkeysales decided to extend the Black Friday promotion, so it continues offering the special promotion:

use the coupon GIZMODO to win 35% off in the purchase of licenses of the Office pack It’s from Windows 10, separately or together, with a 30-day exchange or return date (from the date of purchase).

Check out the unmissable offers:

Windows

Office pack

Windows 10 + Office Pack

Step-by-step to activate product discount and license

Please note the instructions for activating the 35% discount and licenses on your computer and laptop:

1. Choose the product you want.

2. Click on the “Buy Now” button and when the product is in the cart, enter the GIZMODO coupon in the “promotion code” field and click on “apply”.

  1. To activate the Windows 10 license, go to the Windows settings, select the “Activation” category and click the “Change product key” button. A window will open for you to enter the activation code you just purchased.

Meet Cdkeysales

Operating for over ten years in the market, Cdkeysales offers the best digital keys for games and computer programs. The company stands out for the competitive prices and for variety payment methods such as PayPal, Paymentwall, credit cards, and even Bitcoins. In addition, they have customer service at any time of day.

