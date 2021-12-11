State public establishments will charge a passport for the vaccine from the 20th

The public establishments of the Government of Ceará will start charging the vaccine passport from December 20th. The announcement was made live by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) and by the head of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), Marcus Gadelha. This was the only change planned for the new decree, deliberated at a meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic this afternoon.

“During this next week, Sesa will define the protocols and criteria depending on the activities of each sector of the Government. But from the 20th onwards, it will be mandatory to present the passport in public establishments in the State of Ceará”, explained the governor.

This Tuesday, the 7th, the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), sent a bill to the City Council of Fortaleza that determines the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination for entry into public offices and buildings of the City Hall of Fortaleza.

“Of people eligible to receive the vaccine, we have 89.6% vaccinated with the first dose. The important fact: almost 80% over 12 years old have already taken the complete regimen”, highlighted the governor.

According to Gadelha, the Covid-19 scenario in Ceará remains stable. “There is no increase in the number of cases or deaths. The number of people who test positive has not increased either. This shows the stability of the epidemiological scenario. We have to continue increasing vaccine coverage and encourage the booster dose,” said the secretary.

The head of the state executive warned of the importance of the booster dose to avoid severe symptoms. According to him, part of the population that is already able to receive the third dose, mainly the elderly, are not going to take it.

“There was a study carried out by USP showing that 93% of people who lost their lives from March to November in Ceará had not been vaccinated”, said Camilo.

He also stated that vaccination will continue throughout the end of the year: “we are not going to stop delivering vaccines and vaccinations”. The governor asked the municipalities not to deactivate the vaccination units in the period. “It is essential that the units and teams remain functioning.”

Camilo highlighted the worldwide concern regarding the emergence of Ômicron and the effects of this variant on vaccines and vaccinees. “The number of cases in Europe has increased. We are following the behavior in other continents, countries and taking precautionary measures. The numbers remain stable, this is very positive. But we are monitoring to avoid any kind of recrudescence of the virus in the State,” he added .

The last state decree, published on November 27, established a ban on large New Year’s Eve parties. Parties in open spaces should have a maximum of 5,000 people and indoors the maximum will be 2,500 people. The measurements are valid from December 16th.

In addition, establishments that are still under capacity restrictions, such as gyms, cinemas and theaters, were allowed to expand their operations to 100% capacity as long as they require a vaccination passport and photo identification documentation.

2nd lockdown: the rigid isolation in Fortaleza began on March 5, 2021. On the 13th, a state decree extended the measures to the entire state.

April 12th: on april 4th, Camilo Santana announced the beginning of flexibilization in Ceará for april 12th. With the reopening, some service and trade activities were allowed at reduced hours, curfews from Monday to Friday and lockdown on weekends.

April 17th: previous decree was maintained, with the release of individual physical activities in public spaces.

April 23: flexibilization advances with releases for schools, churches, temples. beach huts and gyms. Lockdown continues on Saturdays and Sundays.

April 30th: Camilo announces flexibility on Saturdays and Sundays, with authorization for commerce and restaurants to operate. In the week, the rules follow the same.

May 7th: after four weeks of flexibilization, Ceará does not advance in the reopening, keeping the measures in force. Two indicators lit a warning sign: high level of admissions and increase in test positivity

May 14: Fortaleza and Sobral regions make progress in terms of flexibility, with expansion of the hours of operation of commercial activities. Cariri, Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe continue with the same restrictions.

May 22nd: Previous decree is extended maintaining the Fortaleza and Sobral expansion and stricter measures in the other three regions of the State

May 29: decree expands flexibility in Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe, which change to the same situation as Fortaleza and Sobral. Cariri maintains restrictions

June 4: decree extends opening hours of shopping malls and restaurants to 22 hours and curfew goes to 23 hours. Exception is Cariri, where restrictions are maintained

June 11th: government releases classes in all high school grades, expands the capacity of the public in academies, reopens museums, libraries and cinemas. Only Cariri remains with restrictions

June 18: governor announces extension of the decree, interrupting the reopening sequence. More severe restrictions maintained in Cariri.

June 25th: government releases classroom classes at universities.

June 28: decree authorizes the operation of open fairs.

July 9: announced increase in business hours.

July 23: restaurants can be open for up to 23 hours. Events can host up to 200 people.

August 6: because of the arrival of the Delta variant, the decree is extended without changes.

August 20th: Camilo announces that modern restaurants are open until midnight.

September 3rd: Camilo expands shopping and gym hours.

September 17: classes released at 100% capacity and test event announcement

October 1st: restaurant may be open until 2 am; reinforced face-to-face teaching

October 15th: games authorized at 30% capacity; churches will be able to function at 100% capacity; and stores, events and restaurants also had increased capacity

October 29: Decree: Camilo expands to 80% audience in stadiums and requires vaccination

November 12th: Vaccination passport will be required at restaurants, bars and events in Ceará

November 26: Ceará will not have big New Year’s Eve parties. Parties in open spaces should have a maximum of 5,000 people and indoors the maximum will be 2,500 people.

