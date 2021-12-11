Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



by Geoffrey Smith, Peter Nurse and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The release of the latest US inflation figures is key ahead of next week’s policy meeting. Both US equities and crude prices are rising, but activity is relatively limited as traders wait for the key inflation data. The Brazilian government is calling for a review of the 2022 Budget. The UK growth data looks set to force the Bank of England to stand firm next week.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, December 10th.

1. It’s all about inflation

The US will release November data at 10:30 am. The numbers should show prices rising at the fastest rate since 1982, with a headline rate of 6.8% and a core rate of 4.9%, both above October.

The numbers are likely to influence this month’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, though economists inside and outside the Fed argue that personal consumer spending is a better reflection of what’s actually happening with prices. Given the Fed chairman’s recent rhetoric, it may come as a big surprise to prevent the Fed from accelerating the phasing out of its bond purchases.

In addition to the CPI number, there is also the end for November at 12:00, with its important ‘inflation expectations’ components.

2. Budget 2022

The Ministry of Economy asked Congress for an increase of R$ 39 billion in the Budget for next year, to reinforce the amount allocated to social security benefits, salary bonuses and continued provision of the Organic Law of Social Assistance (LOAS).

The request also suggests an increase of BRL 54.6 billion in the Auxílio Brasil program, another BRL 4.5 billion for the acquisition and distribution of vaccines, and an addition of BRL 1.9 billion to the Auxílio Gás.

The adjustment in mandatory expenditures in the Budget Law Project (PLOA) of 2022 is based on the increase in the inflation projection. According to the official letter, it is necessary to review the amounts sent in for the budget proposal.

November’s rose 0.95%, below the market forecast of 1.08% and the preview of 1.25%. The annual accumulated a high of 10.74%, also below the forecast of 10.88%, but above the preview of 10.67%.

In the field of corporate news, Ambev (SA:) announced a dividend of R$0.1334 per share and interest on equity of R$0.4702 per share, based on the shareholding position of December 17, 2021.

3. American stock market

US equities are likely to open higher ahead of the inflation numbers, though trading looks likely to remain subdued so far.

At 8:52 am, futures rose 0.28%, while 100 and futures advanced 0.43% and 0.42%, respectively.

Actions that will likely be in focus later include Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) (SA:), who rose in after-hours trading on Thursday, and Tesla (:), who had to resist further sales from CEO Elon Musk. Manufacturer EV Lucid (NASDAQ:) will also be in the spotlight after reacting badly to Thursday’s announcement of a major bond offering.

4. UK scenario

The Bank of England appears determined to keep interest rates unchanged next week, after new data showing the UK economy weakened as early as October, well before the Ômicron variant of the Covid-19 began to take its toll.

The monthly rose just 0.1% against the background of a brief panic over fuel shortages. It was also the month in which car sales – hurt by lack of stock – fell by more than 24% in the year. Construction output also continued its decline due to higher input prices.

Little changed, the market has apparently already made up its mind on next week’s rate decision following the new Covid-19 guidelines provided by the government earlier in the week.

5. Oil prices

Oil prices stabilized on Friday but are still on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August.

The market was boosted this week by early studies suggesting that current vaccines, admittedly with boosters, will work against the new variant of Ômicron, resulting in the likelihood of a relatively small impact on global oil demand.

That said, traders will keep an eye on the Chinese economy as the growth of the world’s biggest oil importer faces Covid’s continued travel restrictions. In addition, ratings agency Fitch downgraded the rating of China real estate developers everlarge Group (HK:) and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (HK:), reinforcing fears of a potential slowdown in the Asian country’s real estate sector, as well as in the broader economy.

At 8:59 am, US oil futures were up 1.01% to $71.66 a barrel, while US oil futures were up 0.87% to $75.07.