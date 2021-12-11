Sthe warns that he won’t argue with the eliminated in the game.

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Sthe Matos spoke with Aline Mineiro about the last week of the reality show and made it clear that he will not come into friction with pedestrians when washing dirty clothes .

“Is there going to be a party with a participant?” asked Sthe Matos. “Everyone together?”, returned the question Aline. “Yes,” replied the digital influencer. “Girlfriend, I really wish I had it,” said the ex-panicat.

Aline Mineiro, then, confided that she was already tense thinking about the day when all the pedestrians will see each other for a laundry wash – which will be shown on RecordTV next Tuesday (14).

I’m already thinking about laundry day!

“Is it going to be everyone?” asked Sthe Matos, surprised. “Imagine the frill”, commented Aline Mineiro. “until the first eliminated [Liziane Gutierrez]? What will you have to tell us”, laughed the digital influencer. “They’ll watch everything, right? And it will give their opinion on what they saw,” said the ex-panicat.

Without a word of mouth, Sthefane Matos guaranteed that he won’t lose his mind in a discussion about what happened in the game with those eliminated from the reality show.

Friend, I’ll be fine ‘thanks, it’s us’. It’s over, friend, will I be stressing?

“Rico and I say the same thing. ‘If there is any dynamic, we’ll say ‘okay, that’s it’. Then, at the time ‘pa, pa, pa, what?’ and when you see it, you fell in the game, old man. It’s just like that”, laughed Aline Mineiro.

