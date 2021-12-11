Sthefane Matos kisses Dynho Alves and sends a message to the ‘fiancé’ in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | The Farm 13

The involvement and the exchange of caresses between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves has become increasingly intense in “A Fazenda 13”. This Friday (10), the digital influencer kissed her colleague on the cheek while he was talking to some pedestrians in the kitchen. Despite the show of affection, the famous sent a message to the now ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh.

The show of affection between the pair is the second in a single day. That’s because, earlier, the ex-husband of MC Mirella woke her friend with a kiss on the forehead. “Good Morning”, he said while the other participants slept in the main room of the reality show’s headquarters, located in Itapecerica da Serra, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The moment was shown on the pay-per-view of the attraction.

In the new kiss, Sthefane Matos surprised her friend and sent a message to the digital influencer who she believes is still her fiance. “Oh my God, love, I miss life!” she exclaimed as she walked to the booth. The part the famous one went to is the only part of the house that is not monitored by cameras. Conversations and even changing clothes are prohibited.

Confined in “The Farm 13”, the participant does not know she is single. The then fiance of the participant in the program presented by Adriane Galisteu resorted to social media to vent about the approach of the girl and the ex-husband of MC Mirella. He claimed to have analyzed the questionable behavior and made the decision taking into account what he believes for his life.

“Since her entry into reality, I have watched tirelessly the scenes contradicting everything I believed existed between us as a couple and as a family. However, I’ve always been more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she’ll clarify everything that was seen.”, he said, who then listed the reasons for the split.

“After seeing new videos yesterday, in which my own partner assumes, through codes in a chat with her colleague in confinement, some physical acts with the said “friend/brother”, and another video, even more intimate, that disregards in an exacerbated way the status she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I rethought everything”, he stated.