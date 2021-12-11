Stranger talked to baby at night via hacked babysitter

Shannon Richardson and Jack Gray of Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, couldn’t understand why 15-month-old Freddie woke up every night around 2 am and refused to go back to sleep. The disorder lasted for a few weeks, until the couple caught a stranger talking to their son through the baby monitor.

The parents heard a “deep male voice” so clearly it seemed to come from inside the baby’s room. “No one was there, but the monitor moved toward Jack. The voice came through the monitor. Jack just ripped the monitor off the wall and picked Freddie up,” Shannon said.

The parents were terrified to discover that their baby was being watched and that the person was still talking to him. One of the main fears was that they were a “local man” and were watching over the family. Shannon stayed at her mother’s house, even after getting rid of the baby monitor.

Freddie, 15 month old baby (Source: Mirror/Reproduction)Source: Mirror

The mother said she got the electronic device when she was still pregnant. “We’ve used him since he was born. Baby monitors should be a safe thing to keep an eye on your baby,” Shannon said. “You would never think someone else would be looking at them.”

internet connection

A 2015 survey by the Rapid7 lab found several security flaws in baby monitors. The most serious was the transmission of video and data to servers without encryption or with basic passwords like “admin” or “1234”. Thus, with a simple internet connection, the product already has security flaws, even with firewall barriers.

Some of the tips to protect yourself are using strong passwords, verifying credentials, and keeping systems up to date. In case you do not know how to configure these specifications, the best thing is to look for instructions in product manuals or hire reliable technicians and specialists to guarantee the proper functioning of the devices, avoiding intrusions and security breaches.