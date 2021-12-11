Strictly Limited Games Announces Rising Hell for Switch and PS4

In the first half of the year, we saw the digital launch of Rising Hell, a retro-style roguelite vertical platform game that made its way to Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Today, Strictly Limited Games has announced pre-orders for the physical version of Rising Hell, which will begin December 12, 2021 at 12:00 CET.

To pre-order Rising Hell in its physical version, access this link on the strict limited Games page. Here you will find a list with Rising Hell in its physical versions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, both standard and limited edition versions with special box. In addition, Strictly Limited Games also has a Rising Hell aluminum art card for sale.



If you are a fan of metal music and arcade video games, Rising Hell will undoubtedly catch your eye, as its heavy soundtrack perfectly matches the visual style of the pixelart graphics. The structure of Rising Hell consists of procedurally generated levels, in which you must ascend and finish anything that gets in the way.

The special edition or Special Limited Edition from Rising Hell includes a limited edition box (in addition to the standard box), a poster, an art book, a graphic novel, an official Manuel, character cards, a sticker, and the original soundtrack on CD, making it the definitive edition for any fan of the game.

In Rising Hell, we assume the role of Arok, a mysterious character with a beastly arm that gives him the power to slay demons. Arok’s ultimate goal is to resurrect his master Lucifer, but for that he must escape the pit he is in, then you must climb killing the hordes of enemies that try to impede his passage. Thanks to its arcade gameplay and roguelite structure, Rising Hell is a perfect game for short sessions.

Rising Hell offers fights with epic bosses, in addition to being possible to unlock new characters that offer other styles of play. Strictly Limited Games sought to do justice to Rising Hell and succeeded with the Special Limited Edition, limited to 1,800 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 800 on the PlayStation 4. On the other hand, the limited edition will have a circulation of 2,200 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 1,200 on the Nintendo Switch PS4.



