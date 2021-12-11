Submerged Bahia: storms aggravate devastation in the Far-South and three other regions; see list of cities

Cities swallowed by water, federal or state highways interdicted or broken, rivers overflowing, 28 municipalities with an emergency situation decreed and thousands of people homeless, displaced and whose homes are threatened by landslides and flooding. This is the scenario left in most of Bahia after four days of storms that started last Tuesday (07), in the wake of the climatic phenomenon known by the name of La Niña, which causes an abrupt drop in the surface temperature of the Tropical Pacific Ocean.

Until this Friday (10), the Far-South was the region most devastated by the rains. In particular, the cities of Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, which accumulate damage that has not yet been calculated. According to the State Superintendency for Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), both remain underwater, with areas completely submerged.

In Jucuruçu, there are at least 500 homeless families – approximately 2,500 people who had their homes invaded by the waters of the Gado Bravo and Jucuruçu rivers. In the most affected neighborhoods of the city, residents continued to be rescued from the floods with the help of inflatable mattresses. There, there are still about a thousand inhabitants alerted about the need to leave their homes immediately due to the high risk of collapse.

The panorama is repeated in Itamaraju, where three people from the same family, including two children aged 4 and 8, died buried in their homes last Wednesday (8th). The head of Civil Defense in the city, Vinícius Borges, stated that he is not counting the number of homeless people, but he added that there are hundreds of people in this condition. “We have five helicopters to take supplies to isolated regions”, he highlighted.

The aircraft, according to Borges, were donated by the National Civil Defense to provide assistance to residents of areas isolated by the rains. However, continued bad weather has made it difficult for helicopters to take off.

Teixeira de Freitas is another city heavily hit by storms in the Far-South. According to the press office of the city hall, three schools were transformed into temporary housing to receive dozens of homeless and displaced people in the municipalities.

Appeal for withdrawal

The list of devastated cities in the Far-South also includes Medeiros Neto, Prado, Eunápolis and the tourist resort of Porto Seguro. In view of the severity of the rains, Governor Rui Costa (PT) warned of the danger for residents of risky areas who refuse to leave their homes and considered the possibility of removing them by force.

“At imminent risk, we can carry out compulsory removal. If the state knows, if the city knows that the water level is going to rise 4.5 meters and leave that house completely underwater, we cannot just turn our backs and accept the person’s denial. We are not going to let a child die because the father or mother refuses to leave the house”, he said.

In Ilhéus, southern Bahia, the rain that fell at dawn on Friday isolated guests of a luxury hotel located in the district of Canabrava. According to the Civil Defense of Ilhéus, the city woke up in a critical condition, with more than 40 floods, falling trees, floods, landslides and collapse of houses.

To a lesser extent, municipalities in the Southwest and West of the state also suffer from flooding in urban and rural areas, flooding of houses, floods and interrupted lanes.

Solidarity of famous

The crisis caused by the rains in the state has sensitized celebrities willing to help. The movement was initiated by the digital influencer Felipe Neto, who announced through social networks the decision to donate R$ 100,000 to help the affected cities. Comedian Whindersson Nunes, singer Anitta and ex-BBBs Juliette and Gil do Vigor also joined the cause, asking for donations or announcing their desire to help.

State accumulates broken or interdicted roads

One of the hardest impacts caused by storms, the interruption of roads, still remains unresolved in various parts of Bahia. The State Infrastructure Department (Seinfra) stated that maintenance services on the BA-284, which broke at kilometer 10, between Itamaraju and Jucuruçu, has already started.

A detour to access the locality of Alho is still being built next to the lane that gave way, but vehicle traffic is still prohibited on the stretch. On the same road, at kilometer 17, there was another break, and the works have not yet started, as they depend on the clearance of traffic at the previous point.

On the BR-489, between the cities of Itamaraju and Prado, the lane broke at km 2 and 13 and partially yielded at km 15, near the district of Guarani. There, the emergency actions will only start after the improvement of the climatic conditions. Meanwhile, the circulation of vehicles remains prohibited. To reach Prado, the displacement has been made through the BR-101, close to Teixeira de Freitas, to reach the BA-290 and continue until the BA-001 junction.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), there are also problems on the BR-101. Specifically, kilometer 811, at the height of Itamaraju. At the site, there is a complete blockage of circulation due to cracks in a bridge. Also at kilometer 722, in Eunápolis, the Ponte do Rio do Peixe was completely closed off, as the water is running over it, and the structure is threatening to give way.

BR-101 is an important link between the Southeast and South of the country and the Northeast. “There is damage to the supply (medicines, fuels, food, etc.) in a large part of the municipalities in the Far-South region of Bahia, 12 of which are practically isolated. The amount of rain is still large in the region, with risks of new interdictions due to the possibility of landslides and rise in river levels”, said the PRF, in a balance released to the press on Friday afternoon.

Cities in an emergency situation:

Eunapolis

Itacaré

Itarantim

New world

large write-off

Marcionilio de Souza

Anage

Itapetinga

Iaçu

itabela

Ibicu

Jequiriçá

Itambe

crossroads

Ribeira do Pombal

Itamaraju

Teixeira de Freitas

Medeiros Neto

Camacan

cane trees

Path

Guaratinga

Jucuruçu

Macarani

coconuts

Boa Vista do Tupim

Santanopolis

Mascot