Suicide Squad Game Wins Frantic Trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received a new trailer during The Game Awards (TGA) 2021. The video mixes snippets of gameplay and cinematic footage.

In the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shown at TGA 2021, Harlequin, Boomerang, Gunslinger and King’s Shark face off against the group of DC Comics heroes, highlighting sprinter Flash. Watch:

Rocksteady, it’s worth remembering, is responsible for the games in the Batman: Arkham series, so the DC universe is nothing new for the studio. According to Sefton Hill, head of Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a “continuation of the Arkhamverse”, which started in Batman: Arkham Asylum and extended to Batman: Arkham Knight.

In the game’s story, the Suicide Squad must take on the mission to save Earth and kill the DC superheroes. Contained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, members of the quartet must fulfill the obligation as part of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.