Super Nintendo creator Masayuki Uemura dies at 78 | world and science

Published 12/11/2021 08:17

Japan – Masayuki Uemura, creator of the Super Nintendo, one of the most classic video games in history, died last Monday. The engineer was 78 years old and worked at the Video Game Study Center at Ritsumeikan University in Japan. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Uemura was a Nintendo wizard, building some of the Japanese giant’s most famous creations. In addition to the Super Nintendo, he is the father of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) — the popular “Nintendinho”. He worked at the company from 1972 to 2004, when he retired. The first creation, the NES, was born in 1983, more than ten years after joining the company.

The engineer’s presence was also remarkable for the company in the development of successful games. As director of the company’s software division, the engineer was directly linked to the teams that created the “Super Mario Bros” and “Donkey Kong” games.

In recent years, Uemura has dedicated himself to teaching as a visiting professor at Ritsumeikan University, which released an official statement on Thursday, 8, reporting the professor’s death.

“Professor Masayuki Uemura, visiting professor at the Faculty of Imaging Arts and Sciences at Ritsumeikan University, one of the founders of this Center and its first director, passed away on December 6, 2021. He was 78 years old,” the University said. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude not only for developing the Center for Video Game Studies at Ritsumeikan University, but also for making a major contribution to the development of the game industry by launching a series of video games.”