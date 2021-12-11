Sylvinho talks about Corinthians fans’ charges for 2022: ‘We’re used to it’

The farewell of Corinthians in Brasileirão with a defeat against Juventude displeased Fiel. With that, Sylvinho talked about the even bigger charges for the next season of 2022.

“Working for Corinthians, working with Barcelona, ​​working for Arsenal, working with Manchester City, it’s demanding. At the age of 20, I played at Pacaembu with 45 thousand people, the final of the Copa do Brasil. Collection we’re used to it, collection is collection, it’s part of every job“, said the commander at a news conference after the last match of 2021.

“From a young age, we are used to it, and we understand demands and criticism. Sometimes we even despise it, because criticism has to be very constructive. So there is no problem at all,” he added.

Expectations for next year are high, as Timão has a high-level cast. In addition to the reinforcements hired in the middle of this season, the Parque São Jorge team is already looking for new parts, such as the defensive midfielder Paulinho. Thus, the demand for better results and a good performance at Libertadores are the main demands of the Alvinegra fans.

“We made one team in the first round, and practically another in the second round. And respecting, obviously, that these second-round athletes who arrived and joined had more difficulty because they arrived in the middle of the competition and we had to respect a lot of these stages. They played very few all together”, explained the coach.

After the defeat in Caxias do Sul, Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized supporter of the club, protested the permanence of Sylvinho and demanded a plan for the following season. In the board Fan Notes, of my helm, the Corinthians put the commander as the worst of the night.

