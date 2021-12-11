Tamires and Gabi Zanotti reveal proposals to leave Corinthians in 2022

After winning three titles in the 2021 season, Corinthians is already preparing to structure the squad for 2022. With many players with only one year of contract signed, the squad can be changed.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br after winning the award silver ball, midfielder Gabi Zanotti and left-back Tamires revealed proposals from other teams to leave Corinthians. The alvinegras have a contract until the end of this year with the club and highlighted that they are in the negotiation process to renew with Timão.

“I haven’t closed my contract with Corinthians yet, I’m negotiating with them. I received some proposals from outside, yes, but I’m still evaluating. This week, after these events that we’re going to have, I’m going to stop and think about how my next year is going to be”, said Tamires.

“I had other proposals, we have already started some conversations here at Corinthians. The end of the year was a little busy, so, we will deal with this more in the future”, stated Gabi Zanotti.

So far, Grazi is the only confirmation for the 2022 season. At 40 years old, the experienced midfielder will retire at the end of next year and said she is keen to say goodbye to the pitch with Timão’s shirt. Besides her, Kemelli, Jheniffer, Bianca Gomes, Miria, Yasmim and Tarciane are the players who have a contract until the end of next year.

