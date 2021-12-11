Telemarketing calls will have a unique code at the beginning of the number

Starting next year, companies offering active telemarketing services must exclusively use the 0303 code at the beginning of the number.

The rule was established today by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The agency claims that standardization will be an important tool for consumers in identifying telemarketing calls.

According to Anatel, active telemarketing is the practice of offering products or services through phone calls or messages, previously recorded or not.

Mobile telephony providers will have a period of 90 days to implement the new rules, a period which will be 180 days for fixed telephony operators.

The 0303 code will be used exclusively and mandatory for active telemarketing activities and the telecommunications networks must allow the clear identification, on the user’s device display, of this number, informs Anatel.

In addition, for the consumer who makes the request, operators will need to perform preventive blocking of calls originated from active telemarketing.

Another novelty is related to the responsibility of providers for the proper use of numbering resources, since these companies will be responsible for using technological means that curb their use outside the rules established by Anatel.

“With that, Anatel hopes to open yet another front in the fight against the indiscriminate use of telecommunications networks for the unwanted offer of products and services”, said the agency.

Also according to Anatel, the new rule was approved after a public consultation process, in which nearly 100 contributions were received from consumers, companies and associations of consumer protection and the telecommunications sector.