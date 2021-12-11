Tense with ship with Bil in A Fazenda, Mileide declares herself to her boyfriend

After discovering that many fans of A Fazenda 13 ship the couple Acrebileide: Arcrebiano and Mileide, the ex-of Wesley Safadão tried to reinforce that she is committed. During the recordings of Hora do Faro, this Friday (10/12), the ex-peoa declared herself to her boyfriend, Neto Santos.

Embarrassed by the videos that showed hugs between her and Bil Araújo at the reality show parties, Mileide Mihaile recalled that she has a serious relationship out of the spotlight. Despite the description by the influencer, on Neto’s social networks there are several photos and videos of the lovebirds together, published since June 2020.

Rodrigo Faro’s program with the participation of the dancer and digital influencer will air this Sunday (12/13) at 3:15 pm, on Record TV.

