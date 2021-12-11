Tesla is sued for the 2nd time in a month for factory sexual harassment

Tesla is being sued for sexual harassment by a second employee in less than a month, with allegations in both cases of a “hostile work environment” for women at the automaker’s US plant.

Erica Cloud, an assembly-line worker at Tesla, accused defendants, including her former manager, of “continuous and widespread” sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court in the US state of California, California. Wednesday.

The victim alleges that the manager hugged and massaged her while making rude and suggestive comments. She said she is now suffering retaliation from other managers after complaining to Tesla’s human resources team about the misconduct.

The automaker and other defendants subjected her to “a hostile work environment stemming from animosity toward her gender, sexual harassment,” says the lawsuit, which alleges the company and other defendants’ failure to prevent and take corrective action on sexual and retaliation.

Tesla did not immediately respond to email inquiries from Reuters about the lawsuit. The company does not have a public relations department.

On November 18, another Tesla worker, Jessica Barraza, filed a lawsuit against the company alleging recurrent sexual harassment at the factory in Fremont, California.