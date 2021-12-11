[TGA 2021] Silent Hill creator introduces new game: Slitterhead

Bokeh Game Studio released the video for its first title in development, Slitterhead

After a long wait, the Bokeh Game Studio revealed trailer for their first game, slitterhead during the The Game Awards. The studio that is led by the legendary, Keichiro Toyama, creator of the original Silent Hill and Siren franchise, stunned all viewers with a violent trailer.

Although not the silent Hill that many expected, seeing the name of the game during the beginning of the trailer’s opening, Slitterhead is the horror game that toyama had talked about it in December of last year. The game will be an action adventure with horror elements and will feature “battles and story elements”, according to Toyama.

A new horror experience

Slitterhead is the director’s return to the genre that consecrated him, after all his last two worked with the franchise gravity rush, which we can say is very different from what I had done before.

It is important to note that despite the visual violence presented in the trailer, Toyama intends to approach the game in a different way than we are used to with his games. But it’s hard not to think about the common bodily horror in the works of Junji Ito when viewing some footage from the game trailer.

Toyama even talked a little about the new experience he was developing for the game in the developer’s diary videos, but without giving any clues as to what it was or even what the name of his first game would be, which we now know.



“If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we’ll focus on making this a broader entertainment experience rather than a hardcore horror game,” explained Toyama. “You have these normal people brought into irrational situations,” he explains. “They’re on the edge emotionally as they deal with action or drama. It influenced me and I think it will show up in my next game.” previously noted.

slitterhead it’s still not without any release date, but the studio has already pointed out that they’re working on a release window for sometime in 2023. But if you’re as excited as I am and want to see more about the game, check out the diary of game development with everything that has been done so far.

