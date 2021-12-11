The 20 most popular destinations to travel on New Year’s Eve in 2021; check the most expensive

(Getty Images)

The tourism sector dealt with heavy losses with the arrival of the pandemic. In total, the sector’s losses totaled between March 2020 and January 2021 a total of US$ 243 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism.

Towards the end of this year, however, expectations are more positive: with the advance of vaccination and the relaxation of restrictions, more people are looking for options to spend the New Year traveling.

Brazilian tourism should end the year with growth of 16% and sales of R$ 130 billion, according to data from a survey by the Tourism Council (CT) of the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP ).

It is true that growth is still 22% lower than recorded in the pre-pandemic period and the challenges are still great, but it is already an advance given the circumstances – especially

And demand is also showing signs of improvement: between September and November, searches for flights on Viajala, an airline ticket search engine, increased 64%, compared to the same period last year.

And prices also rose, accompanying the rise in searches: domestic tickets rose 37% between September and November, on average, while international tickets rose 20% in the average price over the same period.

Adding the high demand and higher prices, it is necessary to evaluate the cost-benefit to decide the destination of a holiday trip.

Therefore, at the request of the InfoMoney, the Kayak flight researcher separated the most sought after national and international destinations on the platform, and the respective average ticket prices.

The methodology considered the search period from October 1st to November 22nd for trips to be made between December 27th and January 3rd, 2022.

The platform’s technology allows simulating an average price considering departures from all airports in the country towards the mentioned destination.

Check the ranking organized by average ticket prices in the period:

national destinations

national destinations 2021 x 2019 searches Average ticket price per person Average Price 2021 x 2019 1. João Pessoa, PB 338% BRL 2,046.00 +2% 2. Maceió, AL 382% BRL 2,042.00 +17% 3. Christmas, RN 356% BRL 1,983.00 +9% 4. Porto Seguro, BA 423% BRL 1,688.00 +5% 5. Fortaleza, CE 284% BRL 1,552.00 -4% 6. Recife, PE 410% BRL 1,550.00 -12% 7. Salvador, BA 288% BRL 1,331.00 -two% 8. Florianópolis, SC 322% BRL 1,228.00 -16% 9. Rio de Janeiro, RJ 216% BRL 1,053.00 -6% 10. São Paulo, SP 164% BRL 982 -two%

Although the most expensive ticket for the selected period is from João Pessoa, it is noteworthy that the biggest price variation compared to the pre-pandemic period is the ticket to Maceió, with increases of 17%.

Another movement that can be observed is that the volume of searches in cities like Recife and Florianópolis for New Year’s Eve was significant, however, the average prices showed drops of 12% and 16%, respectively.

Faced with rising prices, a good solution is to look for alternative destinations.

“If everyone goes to the Northeast and Natal Luz, it might be a good time to get to know Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Belém, Manaus, Bonito, mountains like Serra da Canastra, plateaus like Mesas, Veadeiros, etc. Alternative routes also provide less expense and less crowding,” says Thomas Allier, CEO and one of Viajala’s founders.

international destinations

Look:

international destinations 2021 x 2019 searches Average price Average Price 2021 x 2019 1. Paris, IL, FR 328% BRL 7,559.00 +13% 2. Lisbon, LI, PT 292% BRL 7,206.00 -4% 3. New York, NY, US 155% BRL 6,484.00 -9% 4. Madrid, MD, ES 398% BRL 6,447.00 -7% 5. Cancun, QR, MX 433% BRL 5,856.00 -9% 6. Miami, FL, US 77% BRL 5,718.00 -23% 7. Orlando, FL, US 74% BRL 5,373.00 -32% 8. Montevideo, MO, UY 127% BRL 3,489.00 +27% 9. Buenos Aires, DF, AR 211% BRL 2,400.00 -10% 10. Santiago, RM, CL 325% BRL 1,950.00 -14%

In the category of international destinations to spend the turn of the year, only two destinations had an increase in the average ticket price compared to the pre-pandemic period: Paris (13%) and Montevideo (27%).

Is it possible to travel?

Domestic tourism has been gaining more strength, with faster circulation, and is appointed by specialists as the main driver of recovery in the sector.

But with the advance of vaccination in Brazil and in other parts of the world, there has already been a lot of flexibility and opening of borders, which also allows the entry of Brazilians in several countries with proof of vaccination and/or negative result. United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Mexico, Colombia, among other countries, receive vaccinated Brazilians.

Regarding the return to Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last week released the recommendation that full vaccination of foreigners be required for entry into Brazil, but the suggestion sent to the Civil House about two weeks ago has yet to was adopted by the federal government.

Anvisa’s recommendation is that travelers arriving by air must have complete vaccination and undergo a PCR or antigen test upon arrival in the country. Those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine should be quarantined, tested after five days and remain isolated until the result is negative.

Furthermore, another recent news has been worrying some travelers: the omicron variant. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the probability of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, to spread around the world is high.

Initially identified in South Africa, omicron has triggered the number of infections and deaths in the country and has already been found in the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Holland, Austria, Denmark, the Czech Republic and in Portugal.

However, WHO states that the implementation of restrictive travel measures is not recommended.

“WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a scientific and risk-based approach when implementing travel (restriction) measures,” Lindmeier said at a UN press conference in Geneva.

Given the situation, it is important to check the local rules for entry in each country, as well as the health situation at the time.

Even within Brazil, fear was enough for some Northeastern capitals such as Salvador (Bahia), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Palmas (Tocantis) to cancel this year’s New Year’s Eve events – in all cases, events that would have thousands of people.

