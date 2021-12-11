The 25 most valuable brands in Brazil in 2021, according to Interbrand

(ridvan_celik/GettyImages)

This Friday (10), the consultancy Interbrand released its annual ranking with the 25 most valuable brands in Brazil.

The first place was Banco Itaú (ITUB4), with a brand value of R$ 40.5 billion, followed by Bradesco (BBDC4), whose brand is worth R$ 27.5 billion, and by Skol, of the Ambev group ( ABEV3), which is worth R$ 18.8 billion. In fourth place comes Brahma with 12.7 billion and the top five ends with Natura (NTCO3), which reached R$ 10.2 billion in brand value.

All five companies maintained their respective positions in comparison with last year’s ranking.

In this edition, two companies appear in the ranking as a novelty: Claro, with BRL 1 billion in value, and Hering, with 520 million in brand value.

During the press conference, Laura Miloski, executive director of Interbrand São Paulo, explained how the consultancy selects the companies and reaches the final ranking.

“We start from the biggest companies that exist in Brazil, but to compete for a place in the ranking, they need to follow five macro criteria. They are: being of Brazilian origin; have public financial information; publish the individual results of the brands you own; generate positive economic profit; and reach a Brand Strength index equal to greater than 50 points”, he says.

To arrive at the financial values, the survey uses a brand evaluation methodology carried out in partnership with the London School of Economics, which analyzes financial performance, perception and influence of brands with consumers.

In addition, the consultancy carries out an analysis of the Brand Strength, supported by a quantitative survey carried out by Provokers.

“Brand Strength is a diagnosis of how the brand is performing and where it needs to improve. The final grade for this item is based on ten attributes divided into three pillars: leadership, engagement and relevance. Companies selected for the ranking receive a score from 1 to 10 for each attribute and the sum of all attributes results in their Brand Strength. If it is greater than or equal to 50 points, it is eligible to enter the index”, explains Laura.

Thus, the final result includes the financial analysis plus the performance of Brand Strength. It is noteworthy that the study makes a calculation of brand value, and does not assess the market value of companies, a more traditional attribute and calculated by the financial market.

“What we are noticing are brands increasingly betting on products, businesses and niches that go beyond their original category. Retail banking, retail in the financial system, telecommunications in education, among other mixtures of borders. Top threats and opportunities lie outside the core of their industries. Therefore, looking only at your category creates blind spots for opportunities”, assesses Rodrigo Marques, executive director of Interbrand, also present at the online press conference.

This year’s study considered 137 brands, from all regions of the country and over 1000 interviews carried out in October this year.

The ranking has been made for over 20 years and the companies that are part of it must have Brazilian origin. Check out the full list:

Most Valuable Companies Brand value, according to the study 2020 ranking position 1. Italy BRL 40.53 billion 1st 2. Bradesco BRL 27.51 billion 2nd 3. Skol (Ambev) BRL 18.82 billion 3rd 4. Brahma (Ambev) BRL 12.78 billion 4th 5. Natura BRL 10.22 billion 5th 6. Bank of Brazil BRL 9.89 billion 6th 7. Petrobras BRL 3.27 billion 7th 8. Magazine Luiza BRL 2.9 billion 9th 9. I live BRL 2.83 billion 8th 10. American BRL 1.79 billion 12th 11. XP Inc. BRL 1.77 billion 10th 12. Renner BRL 1.74 billion 11th 13. Ipiranga BRL 1.16 billion 13th 14. Of course [nova] BRL 1.08 billion It wasn’t in the 2020 ranking 15. Cielo BRL 1.06 billion 14th 16. Drugsil BRL 1.05 billion 15th 17. Porto Seguro BRL 883 million 16th 18. Havaianas BRL 860 million 17th 19. Casas Bahia BRL 706 million 18th 20. Assaí BRL 654 million 19th 21. Wholesale BRL 608 million 20th 22.PagSeguro BRL 570 million 22nd 23. South America BRL 564 million 21st 24. Finds BRL 551 million 23rd 25. Hering [nova] BRL 520 million It wasn’t in the 2020 ranking

Laura highlights the evolution of the ranking companies over time. “In 2010, the 25th position was worth R$87 million, in 2017 the last company in the ranking was worth R$413 million. This year, Hering is worth R$ 520 million”, he says.

expressive growth

The study also shows that the average growth in the value of the brands on the table that year was 9%, demonstrating a rapid recovery in response to the challenging context of the pandemic in Brazil.

Five of these brands showed percentage growth in double digits: Magazine Luiza (66%), despite the very difficult year, with shares falling more than 70% in the year; Lojas Americanas (25%), Havaianas (16%), Assaí (13%) and Renner (12%).

