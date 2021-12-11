The first country in the world to have a 4 ½ day workweek

2021-12-11

Woman looks at her cell phone in Dubai city, UAE

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The private sector, however, will not have to follow this new government rule

The UAE became the first country in the world to establish a four-and-a-half-day workweek for all its government entities, as well as its central bank.

The authorities also announced that the weekend will be from Saturday to Sunday, and not from Friday to Saturday, as is currently the case in several Arab countries.

On Friday, employees will work a little over four hours, until noon. That way, in the afternoon, they will be able to perform Muslim prayers on the most important day of the week for the religious community.

The changes, which take effect on January 1st, aim to make the Persian Gulf country more attractive to foreign investment, as it links its working days with those of many world markets.

