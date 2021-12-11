The hi-tech sleeping bag that can solve astronaut ‘crushed’ eyes problem

Raju Singh

  • Paul Rincon
  • BBC News Science Editor

sleeping bag
Photo caption,

The sleeping bag has a solid structure and sucks fluid from the brain to the feet.

Scientists have developed a hi-tech sleeping bag that could prevent eye problems some astronauts have had while living in space.

In a zero-gravity environment, fluids float inside the head and compress the eyeball over time. This is considered one of the most dangerous health problems affecting astronauts, and some experts believe it could impede missions to Mars.

The sleeping bag balances the fluid in the head and transports it to the feet, controlling the increase in pressure. It was developed by Benjamin Levine, professor of medicine at the Southwestern Medical Center at the University of Texas at Dallas. Levine is working to transfer the equipment to the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA, the US space agency, reported vision problems in more than half of the astronauts who spent at least six months on the ISS. Some developed difficulties in seeing from afar, in reading, and needed help completing space mission experiments.

