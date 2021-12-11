‘The More Life, the Better!’: Neném and Paula will team up to save Flávia from harm at the motel | come around

▶ Remember what happened to the money:
Flávia has a hallucination at the door of the police station
The brothers will follow their sister’s orders and threaten Flavia:
“You owe Cora. And she found a way for you to pay your debt to her.”
Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) tell Flávia (Valentina Herszage) that the coup she will have to participate in will be at the motel
➡ There’s a guy who always comes from Sampa to get some money from the slot machines crowd. And whenever he comes, he and Cora go to the motel, the Long live Caracas.
➡ Cora said that if Flávia goes in her place, everything will be zero to zero between them.
➡ Leco and Neco will also be at the Long live Caracas. The two will be hidden in the next room.
➡ Flávia will have to put a medicine in that man’s drink. Then, when he goes out, Leco and Neco will spring into action.
With no way out, Flávia will accept to participate in this extraordinary plan. 😬
And Neném and Paula in this story?
At pulp Fiction, Betina (Carol Garcia) will notice that Flávia is apprehensive and will find her friend's behavior strange. The situation will become even more suspicious when Leco and Neco show up to look for Flavia.
At pulp Fiction, Betina (Carol Garcia) will notice that Flávia is apprehensive and will find her friend’s behavior strange. The situation will become even more suspicious when Leco and Neco show up to look for Flavia.
Realizing that Pink is about to get into trouble, Betina will send a message to Neném (Vladimir Brichta). The player, who will be alongside Paula (Giovana Antonelli) at this time, will receive the news with concern:
“It’s a message from Betina. She’s saying that Flávia is in a mess with some tough guys. (…) She’s saying that she’s at risk of life. We’re going to have to help Flávia, Paula!”
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) summons Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) to save Flávia (Valentina Herszage)
Paula will be apprehensive, but Neném will be decided:
“I’ll go and you’ll go with me. It’s at the Viva Caracas motel. It’s close by!”
spoiler on how this adventure will end: 😰
Check out the summary of the week and stay on top of Saturday’s chapter:
Saturday
Saturday
Celina encourages Joana to tell Rose the truth about the project. Neném scores a goal during the test, and Trombada orders Chicao to hurt him. Neco and Leco force Flávia to accept to participate in Cora’s new plan. Cora has an intimate encounter with Roni. Soraia sees Tigrão trying to see Tina at the skate park. Joana discovers that the mothers are waiting in the clinic’s new children’s wing and becomes apprehensive. Rose packs her bags for the trip with Guilherme. Tina arrives at the skate park and sees Soraia and Tigrão kissing. Murilo can’t stop Flávia from going out with Leco and Neco, and Betina tells Neném. Joana calls Rose at the airport, and Guilherme despairs.
