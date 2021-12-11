The Pope: Let’s not let Christmas be polluted by consumerism and indifference

Francis receives at the Vatican the delegations that this year donated the Christmas tree and the Nativity scene set up in St. Peter’s Square and the Nativity scene set up inside the same Paul VI Room.

Shortly after noon, Pope Francis received in the Paul VI Room the delegations that this year donated the Christmas tree and the Nativity scene set up in St. Peter’s Square and the Nativity scene set up inside the same Room Paul VI

Francisco then addressed his greetings to the Peruvian Delegation of Huancavelica, the department in which the village of Chopoca is located, where the large nativity scene set up in St. Peter’s Square comes from.

The Pope thanked Bishop Carlos Salcedo Ojeda for his words, and extended his gratitude to the civil and ecclesiastical authorities, especially the Peruvian Foreign Minister, and to all those who collaborated.















Pope Francis with Peruvians

The characters in the crib, – the Pope recalled – made with materials and clothing characteristic of these territories, represent the peoples of the Andes and symbolize the universal call to salvation.

“Jesus, in fact, came to earth in the concreteness of a people to save all men and women, of all cultures and nationalities. He made Himself small so that we can welcome Him and receive the gift of God’s tenderness.”

Next to the nativity scene is the majestic fir tree from the Andalo woods, in Trentino. Francisco then greeted the delegation that had come from that location: the authorities, the priests, the faithful accompanied by Archbishop Lauro Tisi, whom he thanked for his words.















Pope Francis with the faithful in the Paul VI Room

This Friday afternoon, at the conclusion of the official handover ceremony, the lights that decorate the tree will be turned on.

It will remain by the nativity scene until the end of the Christmas festivities and will be admired by pilgrims from many places.

“The fir tree – the Pope said – is a sign of Christ, the tree of life, a tree to which man has not had access because of sin. But with Christmas, divine life was joined to human life. The Christmas tree, then, evokes rebirth, the gift of God who unites himself with man forever, who gives us his life. The lights of the fir tree recall the light of Jesus, the light of love that continues to shine in the nights of the world”.

Francisco said that Christmas is this, let us not let it be polluted by consumerism and indifference. Its symbols, especially the nativity scene and the decorated tree, bring us back to the certainty that fills our hearts with peace, to the joy of the Incarnation, to God who becomes familiar: he lives with us, he gives a rhythm of hope to the our days.

"The tree and the nativity scene give us the typical Christmas atmosphere that is part of the heritage of our communities: an atmosphere of tenderness, sharing and family intimacy. Let's not live a fake, commercial Christmas! Let us let ourselves be involved in the closeness of God, in the Christmas atmosphere that art, music, songs and traditions bring to our hearts".















Pope Francis in front of the Nativity scene in the Paul VI Room

All those who come here to Sala Paul VI in the next few days – the Pope said – will be able to taste this atmosphere, thanks also to the crib that will be inaugurated. It was done by young people from the parish of St. Bartholomew in Gallio, in the diocese of Padua, who were present with Bishop Claudio Cipolla, whom Francisco thanked for his words.

“I am grateful for this gift, the fruit of our commitment and reflection on Christmas, the feast of trust and hope. The reason for our hope is that God is with us, He trusts us and He never tires of us! He comes to live with men, chooses the earth as his dwelling place to be with us and assumes the realities where we spend our days. This is what the crib teaches us.”

The Pope concluded by saying “that at Christmas, God reveals himself not as the One who is on high to dominate, but as the One who bends down, small and poor, to serve: this means that the way to resemble Him is to To lower yourself, to serve. For it to be truly Christmas, let us not forget this: God comes to be with us and asks us to care for our brothers and sisters, especially the poorest, weakest and most fragile, whom the pandemic threatens to marginalize even more. For that is how Jesus came into the world, and the manger reminds us of it.” “May Our Lady and Saint Joseph help us to live Christmas in this way”.